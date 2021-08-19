Edmonton man charged with luring, assault on Prince Albert child

A 37-year-old Edmonton man is facing multiple charges following a complaint of a Prince Albert child that had been lured online and then sexually assaulted.

Ullas Pappu is charged with sexual assault, luring, sexual interference, invitation to sexual touching, exposing genitals to a person under 16, possession of child pornography and showing sexually explicit material to a person under 18.

The Prince Albert Police Service worked with the Edmonton Police to identify and locate the suspect in Edmonton, where he lived, on August 12.

Local officers had received a complaint from the parent of the child in April of this year.

On Aug. 12, the Saskatchewan ICE unit, EPS officers and ALERT executed a search warrant in Edmonton on both a residence and on a vehicle believed to be involved.

Electronic devices were seized for further forensic analysis.

Pappu was released by a Judge in Edmonton and will be appearing in Saskatchewan Provincial Court September 30 in Prince Albert.

The Saskatchewan ICE Unit is comprised of the Provincial Coordinator S/Sgt Shawn Stubbs and investigators from the Prince Albert Police Service, RCMP, Regina Police Service, and the Saskatoon Police Service.

Their mandate is to investigate crimes involving the abuse and/or exploitation of children on the Internet