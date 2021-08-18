Police searching for missing PA woman

Prince Albert police have asked for the public’s help in locating a 28-year-old woman who went missing on Aug. 11.

Crystal Castle was last seen on the 500 block of 28th Street East in Prince Albert. Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call police at 306-953-4222, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Castle has blonde hair, and her last name tattooed on her left forearm. She also has a tattoo of a rose on her right wrist. She was last seen wearing a blue t-shirt and jeans, and is 5’8” tall.