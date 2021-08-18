North Central reports 17 new cases of COVID-19 Wednesday

Saskatchewan health officials reported 17 new cases of COVID-19 in North Central on Wednesday, and 131 cases reported in the entire province.

Of the 51,630 reported COVID-19 cases in Saskatchewan, 1,066 are considered active.

North Central 2, which is Prince Albert, has 97 active cases. North Central 1, which includes communities such as Christopher Lake, Candle Lake and Meath Park, has 35 active case and North Central 3 has 14 active cases.

As well, four cases with pending residence information were added to North Central and one case has been deemed to be a non-Saskatchewan resident and removed from North Central.

There were no new deaths were reported Wednesday. The number of deaths related to COVID-19 remains at 586.

There are currently 82 COVID-19 patients in hospital across the province, 63 of which are not fully vaccinated. There are currently 67 patients receiving in patient care and 15 in intensive care. There are currently 22 patients in hospital in North Central.

The current seven-day average for new cases is 122, or 10.1 cases per 100,000 population.

Another 82 recoveries were reported on Sunday, bringing the total number of recoveries to 49,978.

Since the start of the pandemic, 11,332 cases are from the North area (4,870 North West, 4,780 North Central and 1,682 North East).

There were 20,17 COVID-19 tests processed in Saskatchewan on Tuesday. As of August 18, there have been 990,953 COVID-19 tests performed in Saskatchewan.

There were 1,990 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in Saskatchewan bringing the total number of vaccines administered in the province to 1,450,358.

There were 145 doses administered in the North Central Zone reported on Sunday. Doses were also administered in the adjacent North East, North West, Far North East, Far North West, Central West, Central East, South West, South East, South Central, Regina and Saskatoon.

According to the province 44,680 people in North Central are fully vaccinated.

659 total variants of concern identified in North Central

There are 659 confirmed variants of concern (VOC) cases identified by the province in the North Central zone as of August 18.

This was among 12,421 variants of concern identified by screening in Saskatchewan to date. Other regions with identified cases included Regina, Saskatoon, Far North East, Central West, Central East, South West, South Central and South East. There are currently 81 cases with area of residency pending.

There are 86 variants identified in the adjacent North East zone.

Regina led the province with 4,836 identified VOCs.

Of the 8,684 VOCs with lineages identified by whole genome sequencing in Saskatchewan, 7,096 are Alpha (B.1.1.7), 10 are Beta (B.1.351), 448 are Gamma (P.1) and 1,130 are Delta (B.1.617.2).