Raiders make deal with Rebels for Sorensen

The Prince Albert Raiders picked up centre Keaton Sorensen from the Red Deer Rebels on Tuesday in exchange for a ninth round pick in 2022 WHL draft.

Sorensen played the last two seasons in Red Deer, scoring seven goals and adding nine assists over 75 games with the Central Division club.

The 5’10, 161 lb centreman had two offensively productive seasons in the Saskatchewan U18 AAA Hockey League. He led all players in scoring in the 2018-19 season, and helped the Notre Dame Hounds to a league title.

Raiders GM Curtis Hunt said they’re confident Sorensen can return to that form in Prince Albert.

“We have always liked Keaton’s skillset,” Hunt said in a press release. “We think a change of scenery can spark the offence he displayed at the U18 level.”

The Raiders also announced that assistant coach Ryan McDonald would return to the club for the 2021-22 season.

McDonald, a Prince Albert product, joined the Raiders for the shortened 2021 campaign in the Regina bubble. He previously served as the coach of the Warman U18 Wildcats for their inaugural 2020-21 season.

Doan Smith has also agreed to join the Raiders in a player development role. He’ll be responsible for communicating with the Raiders’ prospects and list players.

Smith was the Prince Albert Area Manager for Global Sports Academy, and has coached at the U15 and U18 levels in Medicine Hat.