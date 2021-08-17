New COVID infections hold at eight

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

For the second straight day, new COVID infections in the North Central zone held at eight and 16 people are still in the hospital fighting the virus.

The new cases means the zone has 129 active cases and 4,550 people have recovered.

There were also 122 new doses of vaccine administered, with 74 new people fully vaccinated, meaning 48 first doses were given out and 44,565 residents are now fully vaccinated.

Deaths remain the same at 62.

Overall, the North Central zone has had 56 confirmed cases of the Delta variant.

On Tuesday, the province also approved giving additional doses of vaccines for residents who may need them for international travel, effective immediately.

Some countries are asking for proof of vaccination of the same mRNA vaccines, such as Pfizer or Moderna.

People who have been given a combination of vaccines, like AstraZeneca can also get a third dose of vaccine as long as the last one was Pfizer or Moderna.

Individuals who received two doses of Covishield or Astra Zeneca are able to complete a schedule to support international travel requirements with two additional matching mRNA vaccines such as Pfizer or Moderna.

Individuals should check on the approved vaccines for the country, venue or destination they are intending to visit.

Proof of intent to travel will not be required to receive the vaccination. Appointments can be booked at pharmacies offering vaccinations or watch for a pop-up clinic in a nearby location.

Elsewhere in Saskatchewan, as of August 17, there are 79 people in hospital, 68 are receiving inpatient care and 11 are in intensive care. Sixty-one of the people in hospital (77 per cent) are not fully vaccinated.

Between August 11 – 17, the province reported 820 new cases of COVID, with 28 confirmed as variants of concern.

In the same week, two new deaths were reported.

So far, the province has seen three deaths under 19, 22 people between the ages of 20 and 39 have died, 68 people in their 40s and 50s have died, 222 in their 60s and 70s and 271 people ages 80 and older have died.

From August 11 – 17, 13,758 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been given in Saskatchewan, bringing the total number of vaccines administered in the province to 1,448,368.

As of August 17, 76 per cent of those 12 and older have received their first dose and 66 per cent of those same ages are fully vaccinated.