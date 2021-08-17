Danielson low qualifier at Junior Lobstick

Saskatoon’s Tommy Danielson is the top seed for this year’s championship flight at the Coca-Cola Junior Lobstick tournament at the Waskesiu Golf Course.

Danielson, who reached the semifinal and quarter-final rounds at the last two events in Prince Albert National Park and finished in a tie for third place at last month’s Saskatchewan junior men’s championship in Moose Jaw, paced the field of 89 golfers during Monday’s qualifying round with a one-over-par 71.

Jordan Heller of Regina and Saskatoon’s Chase Pochylko and Max Regier were a shot back of Danielson and make up the rest of the top four seeds for the 16-golfer championship flight match play tournament, which began play on Tuesday morning and will conclude on Friday.

Waskesiu’s Alex Swinnerton, who won the tournament last year and was the runner-up to Regina’s Hunter Kutcher at the 2021 provincial junior men’s championship, is ranked 11th going into an opening round matchup with Saskatoon’s Jackson Wingert.

Kutcher earned the 16th and final seed for the championship flight and was teeing off against Danielson at 8 a.m.