SPSA expects air quality to start improving on Tuesday

The Saskatchewan Public Safety Agency (SPSA) issued air quality warnings for the Prince Albert National Park, Lac la Ronge Provincial Park, Candle Lake Provincial Park, Narrow Hills Provincial Park, and multiple resort communities and First Nations on Sunday.

The communities of Buffalo Narrows, Peter Pond Lake, Beauval, Pinehouse Lake, La Ronge, Montreal Lake, Pelican Narrows, Sandy Bay, Creighton and Cumberland House were all affected.

The SPSA said conditions got worse as the day went on thanks to wildfires burning across Western Canada, but they expect the smoke to start clearing up Tuesday morning. Environment Canada rated Prince Albert’s air quality as low risk on Sunday. They those conditions to will continue until Tuesday.

The SPSA urged residents to check local forecasts and weather alerts regularly, since air quality and visibility due to wildfire smoke can fluctuate over short distances, and vary considerably from hour to hour.

As of Sunday morning there are 108 active fires in Saskatchewan, 11 of which are listed as not contained.

British Columbia wildfires were largely responsible for the air quality warnings in Southern Saskatchewan on Sunday. Swift Current and Estevan reported the worst air quality in the province, with Environment Canada rating it high risk throughout the day.