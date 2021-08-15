Schedules finalized for Mintos and Northern Bears

After the 2019-20 and 2020-21 seasons were cut short by the COVID-19 pandemic, the Saskatchewan Male and Female Under-18 Hockey Leagues are getting ready to return to the ice this fall.

The Prince Albert Mintos will open up their regular season slate on Saturday, Sept. 25 with a 1:30 p.m. meeting with the Swift Current Legionnaires at the Art Hauser Centre, and will follow that up the following afternoon with a 1:30 p.m. home tilt with the Regina Pat Canadians.

The team will have four pre-season games in September, as they’ll have home-and-home contests with the Tisdale Trojans and the Warman Wildcats.

Daily Herald File Photo The Battlefords Sharks and Prince Albert Northern Bears square off at the Art Hauser Centre on Nov. 21, 2020.

Meanwhile, the Prince Albert Northern Bears will start their campaign on the road as they’ll visit the Regina Rebels on Saturday Oct. 9 at 7:30 p.m.

The 2022 Esso Cup hosts will make their debut at the Art Hauser Centre on Thursday, Oct. 21 with a 7 p.m. matchup against the Battlefords Sharks.

An exhibition slate for the Northern Bears has yet to be announced.

Both Under-18 programs will be starting off their seasons over the next two weeks.

The Mintos will be holding their annual fall camp on Aug. 21 and 22, while the Bears will be hosting a fall camp for Under-15 prospects on Aug. 29.