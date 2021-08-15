North Central has seen another double digit increase in COVID cases with 15 new positives announced on August 15.

That followed another 22 cases the day before and leaves the region with 125 active cases.

There are 17 people hospitalized, a reduction of one from Saturday.

Also on August 15, 195 doses of vaccine were reported, with 126 additional people now fully vaccinated.

That means 69 were a first dose and there are now 44,491 fully vaccinated people in the North Central region.

Provincially, 143 total cases were announced today and 74 people remain in the hospital. No new deaths were reported.

Saskatchewan has 1,043 active cases of COVID, an increase of 85 from yesterday.

Across the province, 2,283 doses of vaccine were administered and 1,566 more people became fully vaccinated with a total of 676,065 people having received both doses.

Nationally, British Columbia leads new infections with 5,030 new cases in the last two weeks followed by Ontario with 4,614 then Alberta with 4,404 new cases.

Quebec has had 3,969 new cases and Saskatchewan ranks fifth with 1,138 new cases.

For vaccinations, Saskatchewan sits second last in the percentage of the provinces with eligible population that has received at least one dose of vaccine at 75.83 per cent. Only Alberta is lower with 74.74 per cent of residents 12 and older who have had at least one dose of vaccine.

Prince Edward Island has the highest vaccine uptake with 89.26 per cent of eligible people vaccinated.