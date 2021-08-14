Big jump in COVID cases since yesterday

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

North Central recorded 22 new cases of COVID on August 14, the largest increase in weeks and now has 112 active cases of the virus.

Hospitalizations sit at 18 and so far, 4,538 people have recovered from the virus.

The SHA also reported 135 additional doses of the vaccine being administered, with 95 of those being people that are now fully vaccinated which means that 40 were first doses.

Provincially, there are 77 people in the hospital and a total of 958 active cases, with the largest chunk of those (226) in Saskatoon.

The Far North East has 121 active cases and the second highest infections while North Central has the third highest.

Today, the province as a whole had 122 new cases and no new deaths were reported.

People still wanting to get their vaccine can do so through a participating pharmacy. The province maintains a list of participating pharmacies, which is accessible through their website and by following the links relating to vaccines.