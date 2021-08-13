SHA urges vigilance after COVID-positive fan visits Pil Country

Health authorities reported 125 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, and announced a potential outbreak related to the Saskatchewan Roughriders season open.

The SHA sent out a release at 4 p.m. Friday afternoon saying at least one person who sat in Pil Country at the Rider game on Aug. 6 was infected with COVID-19. Contact tracing is ongoing, but the SHA says it’s difficult to track down everyone who would have been exposed.

All individuals who were in attendance have been asked to self-monitor for symptoms until Aug. 20, and self-isolate immediately if any symptoms start to develop.

Health officials also announced 22 new recoveries on Friday, and no new deaths. There are now 893 active cases across the province, and 73 patients in hospital.

North Central reported 21 new cases, seven recoveries, and no deaths on Friday. There are now 93 active cases in the area, and 18 COVID-19 patients in hospital. That’s the highest total since February, when more than 20 patients were in hospital.

Prince Albert reported 13 new cases. North Central Zone 1 reported seven and Zone 3 reported one. There are now 63 active cases in Prince Albert, 23 in Zone 1, and seven in Zone 3.

The North East Zone reported four new cases, all of which were in North East Zone 1, and no new recoveries. There are now 24 active cases in the region.

The Far North West reported 12 new cases and two recoveries. There are now 94 active cases in the area.

The Far North East reported 15 new cases and four recoveries. There are now 107 active cases in the area.

Far North Central reported two new cases and no recoveries. Their active case total remains at 27.

Healthcare workers administered another 2,539 vaccine doses, 747 of which were new doses. There are now 672, 703 fully vaccinated residents, 44,270 of which are in North Central.