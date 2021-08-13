Royals use big offensive outing to win first game at U18 provincials

The Prince Albert Royals used a third inning offensive outburst to win their first game at the Boy’s U18 Provincial Baseball Tournament in Unity.

Bronson Paetsch led the team with three hits, while Brady Robin knocked in four RBIs, as the Royals beat the Regina White Sox 12-8 on Friday.

“I was really happy with our start,” Royals coach Geoff Gay said after the game. “Our bats were really going. Regina made a push and got back in the game. We could see there was a little bit of nerves and emotions, but we were able to pull the win out.

“At provincials, there are no easy games. It doesn’t matter what your record is during the regular season. There are no easy games, and this win was earned by the team.”

The Royals jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the bottom of the first, but the White Sox responded with one run in the top of the second and four more in the top of the fourth to take a 5-2 lead.

Undaunted, the Royals replied with six runs in the bottom of the third to go ahead 8-5.

The White Sox tied the game with three runs in the top of the fourth, but the Royals responded with two runs in the fifth and two more in the sixth to secure the win.

Gay said the club worked on its hitting after being shutout in their final league playoff game, and it showed in Friday’s provincial opener.

“We’ve been really dedicated to getting in the cage and working on our swing and our contact, and everything just came together for our team,” he explained.

The Royals play the Weyburn Brewers Saturday morning at 9 a.m., then take on the Regina Blue Jays at 3 p.m. Tie-breaker and playoff games are scheduled for Sunday.