RCMP searching for escaped Besnard Lake inmates

RCMP are still searching for two inmates who escaped the Besnard Lake Correctional Camp one week ago.

William John Loyer, 51, and Grant James Reeves, 56, haven’t been located since they left the camp at around 3:30 p.m. on Aug. 6.

Pinehouse RCMP say Loyer may be in Prince Albert or Little Red River First Nation, but this has not been confirmed. Police did not give a possible location for Reeves.

Loyer is described as having black hair and brown eyes, with a bear paw tattoo on his upper neck. He is 5’7” tall and around 130 pounds.

Reeves is described as having brown hair and brown eyes. He is 5’8” tall, and around 209 lbs.

Anyone who sees either inmate is asked to call Pinehouse RCMP at 306-884-2400, or their local police service. Residents can also call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.