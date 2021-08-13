One man arrested following flight from police

A man is facing several charges in connection with a second incident north of the city on Tuesday, which is a separate incident from another flight from officers.

In the second incident, a stolen SUV from the Prince Albert detachment was was reported missing on August 10, allegedly containing firearms.

Officers found the vehicle abandoned near Macdowall and then acted on a tip from the public regarding a man carrying a firearm, walking southbound on a wooded trail on the edge of the Nesbitt Forest in the same area.

Prince Albert RCMP and RCMP Police Dog Services responded to the scene and began a search that extended into the evening.

“The teamwork between all involved units and officers was ultimately what led this investigation to a safe resolution for everyone involved,” said Insp. Murray Chamberlin, North District RCMP Operations Officer in a media release. “Imagine being in full police uniform with all your safety equipment and gear on, running through the woods and down makeshift trails for six kilometers with an RCMP police service dog in the darkness. You’re being guided by partners in the air and supported by additional officers on the ground, running towards an individual who reportedly has a firearm. Challenging doesn’t begin to describe situations like this. I’m extremely proud of the work of everyone involved and so thankful the situation ended without further incident.”

Saskatoon Police Service had been contacted and asked if they would be able to provide air support to help locate the individual.

They were successful in spotting the man in a heavily wooded, remote area southeast of Macdowall.

A 35-year-old male was arrested without further incident by police officers and a firearm was seized from the scene.

William “Billy” Sanderson was arrested and is charged with:

· Carry a Weapon For a Dangerous Purpose – Section 88 CC

· Possession of Firearm While Prohibited – Section 117.01(1) CC

· Carry a Firearm in a Careless Manner – Section 86(1) CC

· Point Firearm – Section 87 CC

He also had multiple outstanding warrants from Melfort RCMP and Prince Albert Police Service. He appeared in court and was remanded for August 26, 2021, 10 am, in Prince Albert.