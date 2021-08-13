No injuries reported after early morning fire in multi-unit apartment

Four residential units suffered major damage after a fire broke out in a multi-unit apartment on the 900 block of Allbright Crescent.

Firefighters were called to the scene at 3:50 a.m. on Friday, where they discovered heavy smoke and flames visible on the southeast side of the building. Members of the Prince Albert Fire Department were able to keep the fire from spreading to other units.

No injuries were reported in the blaze. Roughly 80 per cent of the building was saved.

The cause and origin of the fire is still under investigation.