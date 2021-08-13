No injuries reported after early morning fire in multi-unit apartment

By
Daily Herald
-
Firefighters were called to this multi-unit dwelling on Albright Crescent early Friday morning after a fire broke out on the southeast side. The cause and origin of the fire is still under investigation. -- Photo from the Prince Albert Fire Department Facebook page.

Four residential units suffered major damage after a fire broke out in a multi-unit apartment on the 900 block of Allbright Crescent.

Firefighters were called to the scene at 3:50 a.m. on Friday, where they discovered heavy smoke and flames visible on the southeast side of the building. Members of the Prince Albert Fire Department were able to keep the fire from spreading to other units.

No injuries were reported in the blaze. Roughly 80 per cent of the building was saved.

The cause and origin of the fire is still under investigation.

