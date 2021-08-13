Arena concept proposal gets vote on Monday

City council will vote on Monday on whether to approve a proposed horseshoe design concept for the new large arena and event centre on the south end of town.

The steering committee that has been overseeing the project is recommending that one concept get a green light along with the approval of hiring BBB & KSA consultants to create a schematic design.

“The steering committee heard from the consultants on the proposed design and it was an obvious choice which option was superior,” said Mayor Greg Dionne. “It’s by far the most popular design for similar facilities.”

In the documentation attached to the council agenda package, six reasons are given for wanting the proposed concept to go ahead including; it has the most seats as close as possible to the sport floor, the seating is ideal for concerts because of the amphitheatre shape, there will be minimal seat loss for an end stage concert, lots of back of house spaces, no loss of parking stalls and it has the smallest long span distance for the high room structure, making it more cost effective.

If the concept is approved, the next step is the creation of the schematic design for the layout of the facility.