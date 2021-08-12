62nd COVID death a person in their 30s

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

Another person has died of COVID in the North Central region, bringing to 62 the number of deaths reported since the start of the pandemic. The province confirmed that the person was in the 30 to 39 age range.

The death was reported on August 12.

The same day, nine new cases of the virus were confirmed which means there have now been 4,666 cases in this area.

Of the 79 active cases, 17 people are in the hospital.

A little further afield, the Saskatchewan Health Authority issued a COVID exposure alert for the Shorebird Inn at Tobin Lake.

The exposure times ran from July 31 to August 2 starting at 6:00 pm and lasting until 2:00 am.

All people who were at the Inn during those date and time periods should immediately self-isolate and remain isolated until August 16.

They should also seek testing for COVID-19 immediately.

People who may have been exposed but have had both of their vaccinations, with the most recently dose on or before July 18 do not need to isolate unless they start developing symptoms of the virus.

Self isolation means staying home and avoiding contact with anyone not fully vaccinated and staying away from work, school, stores, social events or any other public setting.

Since yesterday, 208 new doses of vaccine were administered and 148 additional people became fully vaccinated in the region.

So far, 95,551 doses have been given out in the North Central zone.