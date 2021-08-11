Update: suspects may be in vehicle headed to Prince Albert

Two possibly-armed suspects could be travelling in the rural area north of Prince Albert, heading towards the city, RCMP have advised in an update to an earlier situation in Sturgeon Lake.

Police do not have information on a specific roadway at the moment but are asking the public to be vigilant.

Earlier today police warned the community of Sturgeon Lake to be on the lookout for two people who had fled from RCMP in the community and were believed to be on foot at the time.

No description of the suspects or a vehicle is available at the moment.