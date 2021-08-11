Sturgeon Lake suspect identified

Local Journalism Initiative reporter

An ongoing incident that started this morning in Sturgeon Lake is continuing with police looking for a several people in connection; one of whom has been identified as Glen Frederick Halkett, a 35 year old man from the community.

The incident started at 9:50 this morning with the reported theft of a white truck with the suspect using a firearm.

After receiving the initial report, officers immediately deployed to the area and found the suspect vehicle but were not able to stop it.

Officers were called in from surrounding RCMP detachments to help locate two suspects with very limited physical descriptions available at the time.

Initially, police suspected two people were on foot in the community and then had information that they were in a vehicle, possibly heading to Prince Albert.

Residents in the areas surrounding the city were asked to keep an eye out and are still being warned not to approach suspicious people.

Any suspicious activity should be reported immediately to police by calling 911 as the suspects may be armed.

Investigators believe this incident is related to a robbery with firearm which occurred on the Little Red River First Nation on August 7, 2021.

The investigation into the August 7 incident resulted in charges against Glen Frederick Halkett of Sturgeon Lake First Nation, who is considered armed and dangerous. A warrant has been issued for his arrest.

Halkett is described as being 5’6″ tall and weighing approximately 130 lbs. He has black hair and brown eyes.

Halkett may be in the communities of Little Red River First Nation, Sturgeon Lake First Nation, Prince Albert, Shellbrook or Ahtahkakoop First Nation, but this is not confirmed.

Members of the public should NOT APPROACH him and should call 911 immediately if he is seen.

Anyone who may have seen Glen Frederick Halkett or has information regarding his whereabouts is asked to contact the RCMP by calling 306-310-7267 (RCMP) or their local police service. Information can also be submitted anonymously to Saskatchewan Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or submitting a tip online at www.saskcrimestoppers.com.