SMA wants all health care workers vaccinated for COVID

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

Saskatchewan doctors are asking for mandatory COVID vaccinations for all health care workers in the province, part of a growing voice by professional health groups to say the same thing.

A growing number of cases in the province has prompted the push for a mandatory vaccine, says the organization.

“The pandemic is not over. COVID-19 case numbers are rising in many jurisdictions, primarily among the unvaccinated,” said SMA president Dr. Eben Strydom who is also a family physician practising in Melfort.

“Physicians urge all Saskatchewan residents to become fully vaccinated. For workers in health-care facilities, that means receiving your two shots to fulfil your duty to care to your patients.”

On August 11, Saskatchewan reported 81 new cases and 65 people hospitalized with the virus.

Last week, the Ontario Medical Association, the New Brunswick Medical Society, the Canadian Medical Association and the Canadian Nurses Association all voiced similar calls advocating for mandatory vaccination of all health workers.

Medical professionals are worried about the start of the fourth wave of the pandemic and its impact on the still unvaccinated population.

“COVID-19 vaccines have proven to be safe and effective, and they provide a sure path out of the pandemic,” said Strydom. “Many health-care workers are drawn to their careers to care for their patients. They also have a professional obligation and responsibility to keep patients safe. With the highly contagious Delta variant circulating throughout the province, we need to do everything possible to ensure health-care workers are fully vaccinated, with two doses.”

Mandating vaccination in all health workers is an added measure of precaution for the patients and could help a “very tired health care system”, said the SMA in a news brief.

Provision should be made for health-care workers with medical exemptions, such as people with allergies to components of the vaccine or where the vaccine could be harmful to their health, or those who object on bona fide religious or conscientious objection grounds.

The organization is also worried about the loosening of public health restrictions, asking people to keep some of the distancing habits they have practices since March 2020.

“Even though we are enjoying summer in Saskatchewan and reconnecting with family and friends, we need to be cautious,” said Dr. Strydom. “A fourth wave of COVID cases with the Delta variant has emerged elsewhere, and it looks like it is coming our way. We need to redouble our vigilance as our unvaccinated children return to school in three weeks.”

People are strongly being encourage to wear masks in indoor public spaces, especially when the location is not limited to vaccinated people.

