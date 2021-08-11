Police warn of possible armed suspects at large in Sturgeon Lake

The public is being advised to watch out for two people who fled from RCMP on the Sturgeon Lake First Nation and could be armed.

Prince Albert RCMP and resources from other areas are currently on scene in the community in as part of an ongoing investigation.

In a news release, RCMP said that initial investigation shows that two people fled from police and may be in the community on foot.

No description is available at this time.

There will be an increased police presence in the community for an indeterminate amount of time.

Members of the public are being asked to avoid the area.

An update will be provided as soon as more information is available.