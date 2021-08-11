Police charge man who landed helicopter in Tisdale parking lot

A Leroy, Sask. man faces charges after stopping in at the Tisdale Dairy Queen for an ice cream cake – in his helicopter.

RCMP received a complaint on July 31 that a helicopter had landed in a high traffic parking lot on 101 Street in Tisdale.

When it landed, dirt and debris blew through the area, which is near schools and the local aquatic centre.

When police investigated, they determined the landing was not an emergency – a passenger in the helicopter when into the store to buy an ice cream cake.

Officers found that the pilot was licensed to fly a helicopter, but it is illegal to land where he did.

On August 4, the pilot was charged with one count of dangerous operation of an aircraft, under Section 320.13(1)(a) of the Criminal Code. He will appear in Melfort court on September 7, 2021.