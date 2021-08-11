Modified gun, machete, forcible confinement and 10 smartphones leads to charges for two

A man and a woman from Ile a la Crosse are facing multiple charges after a man was threatened by a firearm in the community on August 5.

RCMP say they received a complaint that while at a residence on Lajeunesse Avenue in Ile a la Crosse, a man was threatened by an unarmed male. He was eventually allowed to leave.

An adult female was arrested outside the home and officers then seized a modified gun, ammunition, a machete, 10 smartphones, three tablets and a small amount of crystal meth.

Later in the evening, officers from the community along with the RCMP Emergency Response Team arrested three males inside the residence. Two were later released with no charges.

The third male, Niles McCallum, age 29, of Ile a la Crosse, SK is charged with:

– 1 count, point firearm, Section 87, Criminal Code

– 1 count, assault with a weapon, Section 267(a), Criminal Code

– 1 count, uttering threats, Section 264.1(1)(a), Criminal Code

– 1 count, unlawful confinement, Section 279(2), Criminal Code

– 2 counts, possess firearm while prohibited, Section 117.01(1), Criminal Code

– 1 count, possess weapon for a dangerous purpose, Section 88, Criminal Code

– 1 count, Use firearm while committing the indictable offence of forcible confinement, Section 85(1)(a), Criminal Code

– 1 count, fail to comply with release order, Section 145(5)(a), Criminal Code

– 1 count, unlicensed possession of a prohibited weapon, Section 91(1), Criminal Code

– 1 count, possess a prohibited weapon with ammunition, Section 95(2) Criminal Code

The female, Kristina Ducharme, age 37, of Ile a la Crosse, SK is charged with:

– 1 count, unlicensed possession of a prohibited firearm, Section 91(1), Criminal Code

– 1 count, carry concealed firearm, Section 90, Criminal Code

– 1 count, unlawful transport of a prohibited firearm, Section 86(1), Criminal Code

– 1 count, possess weapon for a dangerous purpose, Section 88, Criminal Code.

Both will next appear in court on August 25, 2021.