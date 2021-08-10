Warrant issued by RCMP after carjacking on Little Red River First Nation

According to a release on Tuesday on Aug. 7 at approximately 6:00 p.m., Prince Albert RCMP received a report of a robbery with firearm that occurred on the Little Red River First Nation.

Initial investigation has revealed an adult male approached a car that had pulled over on the side of the road and discharged a firearm towards the lone driver who had exited the car. He then took the car and left the scene.

There were no injuries reported.

As a result of investigation, 25-year-old Glen Frederick Halkett of Sturgeon Lake First Nation has been charged with one count, Robbery With Firearm, one count Possess Weapon Dangerous to the Public Peace, one count, Pointing a Firearm, one count, Careless Use of a Firearm and one count, Use a Firearm During the Commission of an Offence

A warrant has been issued for his arrest.

Glen Frederick Halkett is described as being 5’6″ tall and weighing approximately 130 lbs. He has black hair and brown eyes.

Halkett may be in the communities of Little Red River First Nation, Sturgeon Lake First Nation, Prince Albert, Shellbrook or Ahtahkakoop First Nation, but this is not confirmed.

Members of the public should not approach him and should call their local police service or RCMP Detachment immediately.

Anyone who may have seen Glen Frederick Halkett or has information regarding his whereabouts is asked to contact the RCMP by calling 306-310-7267 (RCMP) or their local police service. Information can also be submitted anonymously to Saskatchewan Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or submitting a tip online at www.saskcrimestoppers.com.