Restrictions will continue at Victoria hospital

Visitor restrictions at Prince Albert’s Victoria Hospital will continue for the foreseeable future, the SHA has confirmed.

Level 3 restrictions on the fifth and sixth floors were announced on August 3 and an SHA spokesperson said on August 10 that there is no indication of when they will be removed.

The restrictions limit visitors to end of life reasons only, including palliative care, hospice care or those who are at high risk of death.

As has been the case all along, masks are still required by all visitors and staff at SHA facilities in general.

In the August 3 news release, the SHA said the measures would be reviewed after two weeks but will remain in place until it is safe to ease them.