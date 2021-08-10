Police deal with gunshot, robbery incidents over the weekend

Prince Albert Police responded to a normal amount of calls for service over the weekend including one call for a man with a gunshot wound and another who had been robbed.

Just after 7:00 pm on Sunday, August 8, officers were called to a home in the 600 Bock of 13 Street West with a reported gunshot wound.

A 42-year-old man was taken to hospital with injuries to his leg. The investigation continues.

Also on Sunday, a man reported being robbed at gunpoint late in the evening in the 2600 Block of Central Avenue.

The victim said that two men assaulted him and stole cigarettes before fleeing.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 306-953-4222 or Crime Stoppers 1-800-222-8477.

The police dog was put to work early Monday morning in the 1200 Block of Branion Drive.

Just before 2:00 am, the police service dog was deployed and located a male suspect nearby.

A 20-year-old man from Prince Albert is charged with break and enter and breach of court-ordered release conditions as a result.

A 24-year-old man is also facing charges in connection with an incident at a business in the 200 Block of 15 Street East late Monday night.

Police were called at about 11:30 pm to a break and enter in progress, arresting one man at the scene.

All told, officers responded to 486 calls between 5:00 Friday and Tuesday morning.