North Central COVID hospitalizations double

Overnight, the number of people in the North Central region hospitalized with COVID-19 infections doubled from eight to 16.

While the last week has seen an increase in the number of new infections daily (yesterday there were 12), only six new cases were reported on August 10.

That brings to 69, the total number of active COVID infections in the North Central zone.

87 new doses of vaccine were given which means there have now been 95,198 doses total with 43,883 people fully vaccinated.

In its weekly update, the province continued to ask residents to be tested if they have even mild symptoms of headache, stuffy nose and sore throat.

Asymptomatic people can still be tested and every confirmed case of COVID will be advised to self-isolate during the contact tracing process.

Between August 4 – 10, 16,708 doses of vaccine were given out, with 1,434,610 total doses given.

As of August 10, 75 per cent of people 12 and older have had at least one dose and 66 per cent are fully vaccinated.

For the week, 536 new cases were reported as were 368 recoveries during the same period.

The seven-day average of new COVID-19 cases in Saskatchewan is currently 77 (6.4 per 100,000). Six new deaths were reported August 4 – 10.

Of the new cases, 336 were variants of concern.

As of August 10, 62 people are in hospital with 49 receiving inpatient care and 13 are in intensive care.

From August 4 – 10, there were 10,835 COVID-19 tests processed in Saskatchewan.