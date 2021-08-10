MLA report

Saskatchewan has seen its share of challenges through the years, and certainly the extreme drought conditions across the province have been no exception.

Farmers and ranchers have been faced with difficult decisions as decreasing topsoil moisture levels have impacted yields and crop quality while many livestock producers have struggled sourcing feed and ensuring quality water sources. Our government is closely monitoring the situation and responding to challenges.

Agriculture is at the heart of our province and our government is working to ensure we support producers through this difficult growing season.

Despite the challenges in the ag sector, residents have been making the most of summer since public health restrictions have been removed. This is reflected in all the gatherings and events across our community. It has certainly been a busy summer in Prince Albert!

Party in the Park, hosted by Councilor Charlene Miller and Dawn Robins, was a wonderful way to celebrate re-opening with beautiful weather and the opportunity to reconnect.

It was an honour to attend the Rose Garden Hospice sod turning ceremony. When completed the hospice will be a 10-bed facility that will offer end of live care for patients and their families in a home-like setting. Rose Garden will be a wonderful asset for Prince Albert and area.

I recently attended the official unveiling of the new passing lanes on Hwy 2 north of Prince Albert. I joined Highway and Infrastructure Minister Bradshaw, MLAs Joe Hargrave, Nadine Wilson and Delbert Kirsch, as well as members from the Lac La Ronge Indian Band and Rural Municipality of Buckland, for the ribbon-cutting. These passing lanes will make for improved and safer travel to the North and Lakeland areas.

It was a privilege for me to take part in the opening ceremonies for the Under 14 Boys Softball Provincial Finals and the Under 11 Boys Baseball Provincial Finals held in Shellbrook. It was my honour to bring greetings on behalf of Premier Moe and the province. 14 teams, a great representation of our youth from across Saskatchewan took part in the Provincial Finals.

I accepted an invitation to tour Wanuskewin Heritage Park. Wanuskewin sits in Treaty Six territory and the park serves as a living reminder of our sacred relationship with the land and First Nations people.

I have and will continue to meet with local stakeholders in the area. I have met with PAGC Urban services who are addressing issues such as Urban Homelessness; the Community Cares Kitchen that supplies meals to the vulnerable; PA Shelter for Women offers temporary shelter and support for women and children in crisis; Hope’s Home, provides daycare and childcare services; Cumberland Crossing that will offer student housing and medical accommodations and the Prince Albert Chamber of Commerce.

Our government recently fulfilled key commitments to improve quality of life in Saskatchewan. The first was through an increase to the Seniors Income Plan, a monthly income-tested benefit which provides seniors with different levels of support based on the amount of their pension, taxable income or living arrangement. The benefit is higher for those with lower income and the program supports more than 15,000 seniors to live more comfortably and securely.

Expanded funding for families with children who have Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD) has also been made available for children up to age 11. The program gives parents funding for therapeutic interventions and family supports that best suit their child’s individual needs. These may include respite services, therapeutic equipment, and training for parents and caregivers. An estimated 1,000 families will benefit. You can learn more at saskatchewan.ca/autism.

The second intake of applications for the Saskatchewan Veteran Service Club Support Program are now being accepted until August 31, 2021. Registered, non-profit veteran service clubs based in Saskatchewan are eligible to apply for grants up to $25,000.

This program provides grants to registered, non-profit veteran service clubs for facility projects, upgrades, renovations or repairs, access to programming, meetings and events. Grant money can also be used toward special events, programs and activities that engage the public and advance the work of veteran service organizations. The first intake supported 39 veteran service clubs around Saskatchewan with over $634,000 in support already delivered.

If you have questions, comments, concerns or require assistance with provincial government programs or services, I encourage you to contact our Constituency Office located at 7 – 598 15th St. E. We can be reached by telephone at 306-763-7677 or by e-mail panorthcote.mla@sasktel.net.