Woman’s death treated as suspicious

The death of a 40-year-old woman is being treated as suspicious by Prince Albert Police.

The woman, who was taken to hospital on August 5, died at Royal University Hospital two days later.

Prince Albert Police Service said in a new release on August 9 that they, along with Parkland Ambulance, were called to a business in the 3600 Block of 2 Avenue West at 3:20 am on Thursday.

The victim was taken to Victoria Hospital with serious injuries and assessed before being transported to Saskatoon.

An autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday, August 10.

The Criminal Investigations Division (CID) and Forensics Identification Section of PAPS are still investigating.

Anyone with information or who might have witnessed the assault is asked to call police at 306-953-4222 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.