Regnier and Moe commit to Mount Royal

Prince Albert’s Ethan Regnier and Raiders alumni Spencer Moe will be teammates this coming season as the forwards are part of the 2021-22 freshman class for the Mount Royal Cougars men’s hockey program.

“We pride ourselves as a staff for being great talent evaluators and for finding young men who will fit right into our culture, no matter their background,” Cougars men’s hockey scouting and recruiting coordinator Donald Godreau said.

“We feel this year’s recruits are going to amplify our already outstanding returning group.”

The 20-year-old Regnier, who was picked in the 11th round of the 2015 Western Hockey League Bantam Draft, suited up in 207 games and recorded 89 points over the last five seasons as a member of the Swift Current Broncos and the Everett Silvertips.

In addition to being part of the Broncos squad that captured the 2018 WHL championship, he was the captain in Swift Current during the first half of the 2019-20 campaign.

He was dealt to the Silvertips at the 2020 trade deadline and was tied for third in team scoring this spring with 21 points 23 games.

Photo Courtesy of Keith Hershmiller/WHL

Prince Albert Raiders forward Spencer Moe prepares to make a pass during a game against the Swift Current Broncos at the Brandt Centre.

After spending the last five seasons in Prince Albert, the 21-year-old Moe will be returning to his hometown of Calgary for his U Sports career.

A second round pick in the 2015 WHL Bantam Draft, Moe had 129 points in 286 regular season games for the Raiders and hoisted the Ed Chynoweth Cup in 2019.

The Cougars posted a 18-8-2 record in 2019-20 to finish in fourth place in the Canada West standings, but lost a dramatic best-of-three quarter-final series to the UBC Thunderbirds.

Prince Albert’s Riley Sawchuk was among the new faces on the roster for this past season, but no games were held as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.