Double digit COVID growth in North Central

COVID-19 is once again on the rise in Saskatchewan and for the second time in a week, the whole North Central region has reported double digit increases.

On August 9, 12 new cases were added to the case count, bringing the overall total since the start of the pandemic to 4,644.

Of those cases, eight people are in the hospital. No new deaths were reported.

The province also reported 106 new doses of vaccine, with 95,111 doses now given and 43,825 people fully vaccinated with both doses.

With a regional population of 88,991, that means that 54.86 per cent of the total North Central population has been vaccinated.

Provincially, vaccine uptake seems to be increasing amongst the younger population, with a 6.4 per cent increase in the 12-17 age group, a 3.7 per cent increase in the 18-29 age group and a 2.6 per cent increase for people in their 30s.

Those in their 40s and 50s are also getting vaccinated with 1.8 per cent and 1.2 per cent increase in the seven days prior to August 9.

So far, 1,433,757 doses of vaccine have been delivered in Saskatchewan.

Nationally, 71.10 per cent of the total population had received at least one dose as of July 31, with that equating to 81.13 per cent of people 12 and older.

Those under 12 are not yet eligible to be vaccinated.

Fully vaccinated is 59.70 per cent of Canadians and 68.24 per cent of people 12 and older.

Globally, 4.46 billion doses of vaccine have been administered, with 38.57 million doses given out daily.

Of the entire global population of 7.674 billion people, 30 per cent are partially vaccinated and 15.5 per cent are fully vaccinated.

Around the world, 202,608,306 cases of COVID-19 infection have been confirmed with 4.2 million deaths.

As the Delta variant – estimated to be 200 per cent more infectious than the original virus – spreads, growth has been increasing.

The United States leads the total number of infections with 36.6 million cases and 633,202 deaths.

Closer to home, 90 per cent of all new cases and infections in Saskatchewan in the month of July were in unvaccinated or partially vaccinated people.

Of those in ICU, 95 per cent are unvaccinated or only having their first dose with 100 per cent of deaths in unvaccinated people.

The province of Saskatchewan has changed how people can access their vaccination records.

A record can be printed from each resident’s digital health account at MySaskHealthRecord.

The document includes the date and location of vaccination and the brand administered. It is also available on mobile and tablet devices.

Please visit www.ehealthsask.ca/MySaskHealthRecord/MySaskHealthRecord/. Once an account is created, individuals will have access not only to their COVID Vaccination Record but to their complete immunization history, lab test results, including COVID-19 tests, and other health history.

Saskatchewan is working with the federal government to develop an official proof of vaccination certificate. This will include a digital QR code to support proof of vaccination at border entry if travelling internationally. The Saskatchewan vaccine certificate is being released this fall and will adhere to federally established requirements.