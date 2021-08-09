21-year-old charged in Warman collision

A 21-year-old man from North Battleford is facing multiple charges after a three-vehicle collision in a construction zone near Warman on July 26.

Rory Favel is facing charges of operating a conveyance while impaired, having a blood alcohol concentration exceeding 80 mg, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, prohibited driving and breach of probation.

He will appear in Saskatoon Provincial Court on Wednesday, September 1 at 2:00 pm.

Favel was charged in connection with an incident that saw a vehicle driving the wrong way through a construction zone at high speeds, three kilometres east of Maymont on Highway 16.

The vehicle was weaving in and out of traffic, nearly hitting highway workers and struck two other vehicles before it entered the ditch and rolled.

One of the cars it collided with also went into the ditch and rolled.

The driver of first car was taken to hospital but no life threatening injuries were reported in any of the people involved.