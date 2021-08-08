Province reports seven new cases of COVID-19 in North Central

Saskatchewan health officials reported seven new cases of COVID-19 in North Central, which includes Prince Albert, on Sunday.

This was among a total of 81 cases reported in the province.

Of the 50,558 reported COVID-19 cases in Saskatchewan, 656 are considered active.

North Central 2, which is Prince Albert, has 41 active cases. North Central 1, which includes communities such as Christopher Lake, Candle Lake and Meath Park, has 14 active case and North Central 3 has three active cases.

There were no new deaths were reported Sunday. The number of deaths related to COVID-19 remains at 582.

There are currently 46 COVID-19 patients in hospital across the province. There are currently 45 patients receiving in patient care and 11 in intensive care. There are currently 13 patients in hospital in North Central.

The current seven-day average for new cases is 67, or 4.6 cases per 100,000 population.

Another 53 recoveries were reported on Sunday, bringing the total number of recoveries to 49,320.

Since the start of the pandemic, 11,067 cases are from the North area (4,806 North West, 4,632 North Central and 1,629 North East).

There were 1,419 COVID-19 tests processed in Saskatchewan on Saturday. As of August 8, there have been 973,835 COVID-19 tests performed in Saskatchewan.

There were 2,542 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in Saskatchewan bringing the total number of vaccines administered in the province to 1,432,560.

There were 142 doses administered in the North Central Zone reported on Sunday. Doses were also administered in the adjacent North East, North West, Far North East, Far North West, Central West, Central East, South West, South East, South Central, Regina and Saskatoon.

According to the province 43,748 people in North Central are fully vaccinated.

The province also announced last week that as of August 8, the Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) is shifting their vaccination focus from mass vaccination to focused outreach, targeting those in the province who are under- and unvaccinated.

While the provincial vaccination program will continue through targeted walk-in and pop up clinics as well as through participating pharmacies, take advantage of all the options currently available to receive your first or second dose.

647 total variants of concern identified in North Central

There are 647 confirmed variants of concern (VOC) cases identified by the province in the North Central zone as of August 7.

This was among 12,386 variants of concern identified by screening in Saskatchewan to date. Other regions with identified cases included Regina, Saskatoon, Far North East, Central West, Central East, South West, South Central and South East. There are currently 83 cases with area of residency pending.

There are 86 variants identified in the adjacent North East zone.

Regina led the province with 4,836 identified VOCs.

There were no new lineage results reported today. Of the 8,373 VOCs with lineages identified by whole genome sequencing in Saskatchewan, 7,082 are Alpha (B.1.1.7), 10 are Beta (B.1.351), 433 are Gamma (P.1) and 848 are Delta (B.1.617.2).