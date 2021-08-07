Province reported 14 new cases of COVID-19 in North Central

Saskatchewan health officials reported 14 new cases of COVID-19 in North Central, which includes Prince Albert, on Saturday.

This was among a total of 130 cases reported in the province.

Of the 50,477 reported COVID-19 cases in Saskatchewan, 628 are considered active.

North Central 2, which is Prince Albert, has 40 active cases. North Central 1, which includes communities such as Christopher Lake, Candle Lake and Meath Park, has 13 active case and North Central 3 has two active cases.

There were no new deaths were reported Saturday. The number of deaths related to COVID-19 remains at 582.

There are currently 60 COVID-19 patients in hospital across the province. There are currently 48 patients receiving in patient care and 12 in intensive care. There are currently 13 patients in hospital in North Central.

The current seven-day average for new cases is 62, or 4.2 cases per 100,000 population.

Another 60 recoveries were reported on Monday, bringing the total number of recoveries to 49,267.

Since the start of the pandemic, 11,053 cases are from the North area (4,802 North West, 4,625 North Central and 1,626 North East).

There were 1,921 COVID-19 tests processed in Saskatchewan on Friday. As of August 7, there have been 972,416 COVID-19 tests performed in Saskatchewan.

There were 3,491 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in Saskatchewan bringing the total number of vaccines administered in the province to 1,430,018.

There were 421 doses administered in the North Central Zone reported on Sunday. Doses were also administered in the adjacent North East, North West, Far North East, Far North West, Central West, Central East, South West, South East, South Central, Regina and Saskatoon.

According to the province 43,645 people in North Central are fully vaccinated.

The province also announced last week that as of August 8, the Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) is shifting their vaccination focus from mass vaccination to focused outreach, targeting those in the province who are under- and unvaccinated.

While the provincial vaccination program will continue through targeted walk-in and pop up clinics as well as through participating pharmacies, take advantage of all the options currently available to receive your first or second dose.

645 total variants of concern identified in North Central

There are 645 confirmed variants of concern (VOC) cases identified by the province in the North Central zone as of August 7.

This was among 12,379 variants of concern identified by screening in Saskatchewan to date. Other regions with identified cases included Regina, Saskatoon, Far North East, Central West, Central East, South West, South Central and South East. There are currently 83 cases with area of residency pending.

There are 86 variants identified in the adjacent North East zone.

Regina led the province with 4,833 identified VOCs.

There were no new lineage results reported today. Of the 8,373 VOCs with lineages identified by whole genome sequencing in Saskatchewan, 7,082 are Alpha (B.1.1.7), 10 are Beta (B.1.351), 433 are Gamma (P.1) and 848 are Delta (B.1.617.2).