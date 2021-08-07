FSIN mourns loss of Black Lake First Nation Chief

On Saturday the Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations (FSIN) Executive, Senate, Veterans, Elders, management, and staff sent sincere condolences and warm prayers for the family, friends and community members mourning the loss of Black Lake First Nation Chief Archie Robillard.

Chief Robillard passed away Thursday, Aug. 5 at the age of 60.

“Our prayers are with those who knew and loved Chief Robillard. He was a respected leader and a well-known hunter and fisherman, who would always make a point of delivering his harvest to the Elders in his community, making sure they were always provided for” FSIN Chief Bobby Cameron said in a release.

“It is never easy to lose a great leader and we hold his family, friends and community up in warm prayer. Chief Robillard will be sorely missed and fondly remembered by many.”

“Our family and community are mourning the loss of a great man today. He worked very hard for the betterment of his community and was always true to his word. He was a great leader with a strong faith in God” Chief Robillard’s niece, Simona Fern said.

“He only wanted what was best for everyone and treated everyone he knew with respect and equality. He didn’t have much but he would always help and support those in need. He was a very well-respected man and our family loved him very much. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him.”

