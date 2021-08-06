Western Days are back and Christopher Lake is excited

Over of year of no fun and games has made planning this year’s Western Days event in Christopher Lake something to look forward too.

Tasha McKnight, president of the group that organizes the event, said it feels great to be back in the saddle.

“This is big for us. I’m like a little kid I’m so excited. I can’t wait to see everything,” said McKnight.

The fun starts on Friday, August 6 with a Fish Fry and family dance at the Anderson Community Centre with live music by Jam Street Bands and Larry Krause.

On Saturday, pancake breakfast will be served starting at 8:00 am at the Legion put on by the Lakeland Lions.

The parade starts at 11:00, at the same time the Trade Show starts.

Following that, there will be games, a petting zoo, children’s games and lots of food. There will be music playing at four different stages around town.

At dusk, likely between 9:30 and 10:00, the fireworks will go off.

“People are so excited to be back and able to do something,” McKnight said. Those that are nervous about mingling should know that the group wants an event that is safe and comfortable for everyone.

“I hope they come out and everyone respects everyone else’s feelings and they can get out and have a good time again,” she said.

The Western Days group gets as much sponsorship and donations as possible to make it less expensive for families to participate.

McKnight said she expects a very good turnout on Saturday, with even more people than the usual 400-500 at the parade.

“I’m thinking we will be bigger than that,” she said.

She has noticed increased traffic in the community and said the access road is usually full.

“We’re a resort. We’re the Lakeland. We have a lot of people that live here year round but I can tell you that by looking at the highway going through the village, it is consistent traffic or more traffic than I’ve seen in years past,” McKnight said.