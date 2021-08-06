Wedding, reception source of COVID exposure alert

Everyone who attended a July 23 wedding and reception in Prince Albert and has not received a double dose of COVID -19 vaccine is being told to be tested and self-isolate, the province said on August 6.

The wedding took place at Sacred Heart Cathedral on 4 pm on July 23 and there was also exposure at a wedding reception at the Art Hauser Centre from 6 pm until 2 am.

As per Disease Control Regulations, all individuals in attendance during this date and time should seek testing for COVID-19 immediately.

Those who received their second dose of COVID-19 vaccine on or before July 9 do not need to self isolate but should monitor themselves for symptoms of the virus.

Anyone experiencing symptoms should immediately self-isolate and be tested, regardless of their vaccination status.

COVID-19, and its variants, are still present in Saskatchewan. Persons infected with or exposed to COVID-19 should take all precautions as advised by Public Health and take all reasonable measures to significantly reduce the risk of infecting others. Following public health guidance is particularly important for those who are unvaccinated, or have received only one dose of COVID vaccine.