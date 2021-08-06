Saskatoon’s League of Wolves eager to bring back the camaraderie and excitement of live performances

Scott Roos

Special to the Herald

Melodic hard rock, radio friendly and accessible.

That’s the name of the game for Saskatoon’s League of Wolves. It hasn’t always been their master plan, but something they came by honestly.

“We’re fans of a lot,” League of Wolves vocalist Dillon Currie said in a recent telephone conversation with the Herald. “We started out with a different vibe in the very beginning and then gradually got into more of an electric sound.”

When it comes to songwriting, their meat and potatoes almost “classic rock” approach in concert with a collaborative, team based effort, led them to just sort of fall into a heavier sound.

“Fundamentally, we always go back to melodies and harmonies and strong vocals,” Currie said. “We try to always fit in those melodic moments in songs, but the idea was to play loud plugged in music that people can sing along to.”

Currie, along with band members David Wickstrom, Leot Hanson, and brothers Aspen and Greig Beveridge, have already shared the stage with several of Canada’s top rock bands. On Aug. 7, they’ll join Seven Mile Sun and The Steadies at the Bellevue Community Hall for the inaugural edition of MooseFest.

Currie and his bandmates have been looking forward to the opportunity to play in front of a crowd again. Their harder edged sound surely will be a highlight.

“As an adult, it’s hard to find that kind of excitement and that feeling anymore,” he explained. “It kind of feels like you’re playing in a big hockey game. It’s those thrills you used to get as a kid all the time. Those become harder to find as you get older.”

Currie said it was good to get away from performing for a bit, since it helped them realize how much they missed the camaraderie and excitement.

“One thing I kind of learned is that playing with the band and with your friends on stage, that’s about as close as it gets (to that feeling) in a lot of ways,” he said. “(It’s) just that excitement. It’s that teamwork on stage. You’re trying to stay tight and you’re working together. It’s just fun.”

The inaugural MooseFest music festival, with its staging of three bands, will set up the organizers for what will hopefully be a long and successful future in planning events of this caliber. In the meantime, Currie and company are poised and ready to rock Bellevue.

For more information about MooseFest, or to order tickets, visit www.moosefestsk.ca. Bellevue is roughly 40 minutes south of Prince Albert on Hwy 225.