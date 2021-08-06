Routine vehicle stop leads to weapons, drugs and cash seizure

Prince Albert police arrested two men and seized an axe, a large knife, bear spray, two air soft pistols more than 125 grams of methamphetamine during a routine patrol stop on July 18.

Police also seized a cell phone and functioning scale, MDMA pills, drug packaging materials and drug paraphernalia, a stolen license plate, and $2,000 in cash.

Shane Kyle Peekeekoot, 37, from Ahtahkakoop, and Kyle Robert Greyeyes, 42, of Edmonton, both face multiple charges in connection with the case. Both men have made their first court appearances.

The incident occurred just before midnight on July 18 when officers stopped a vehicle in the 1100 block of 15th Avenue West.