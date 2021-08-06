Province reports 85 new cases, 40 recoveries, one death in Friday update

Health officials reported 85 new cases, 40 recoveries, and one death in Friday’s COVID-19 update.

A patient in the Far North West died after testing positive for the virus. This is the third straight day at least one COVID patient has died in Saskatchewan. There have now been 582 deaths since the start of the outbreak.

There are now 549 active cases in Saskatchewan. That’s the highest total since June 27.

Health officials have reported an average of 54 new COVID-19 cases per day over the past three days.

Healthcare workers administered 3,707 new vaccine doses, 913 of which were first doses. There are now 661,545 fully vaccinated residents in the province, including 43,367 in North Central.

North Central announced nine new cases and three recoveries on Friday. There are now 43 active cases in the region.

Six of those new cases were in Prince Albert, two were in North Central Zone 1, and one was in Zone 3.

There are now 37 active cases in Zone 2, five in Zone 1, and one in Zone 3.

The Far North West reported six new cases and 17 recoveries, bringing their active case total to 99.

The Far North East reported three new cases and four recoveries. There are 46 active cases in the area.

Far North Central reported two new cases and one recovery. There are 28 active cases in the region.

The North East reported one new case and no recoveries. There are now six active cases in the area.