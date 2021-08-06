Police target traffic enforcement over long weekend

Long weekend traffic enforcement in Prince Albert and Saskatoon areas by the RCMP Combined Traffic Services nabbed more than a few offenders.

Officers laid 268 charges with 46 tickets issued for cell phone use, 36 for speeding past emergency vehicles that had their lights enabled or going through a construction zone, 40 seat belt violations and 111 speeding tickets.

Of the 111 speeding tickets, one biker had their motorcycle impounded after they were caught driving 152 km/hour in a 100 zone. They also got a 72 hour suspension and are facing an impaired operation of a motor vehicle charge.

Two other drivers were charged with impaired operation as well.

Another speeder was going 50 km/hour over the posted speed limit and 11 were more than 35 km/hour over.

Staying off the highway was not necessarily a get-out-of-jail-free card as CTSS officers also conducted boat patrols at Wakaw and Diefenbaker lakes.

Over two days, 19 open alcohol tickets were issued to boaters.