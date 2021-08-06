Frozen mangoes recalled over risk of Hepatitis transmission

Susan McNeil
Image supplied. People that have the frozen mangoes with two particular best before dates as pictured in the image should not eat them as they have been recalled over concerns of Hepatitis A.

At least one of several brands of frozen mangoes connected with a risk of Hepatitis A contamination has been sold in Saskatchewan.

People are being asked to check their freezers for President’s Choice Mango Chunks.

The specific product in question is 600 grams in size with the UPC code 0 60383 99387 and a best before date of 2022, NO 6 (November 6) and 2022, NO 10 (November 10).

So far, no known cases have been detected in Saskatchewan, but two cases were reported in Quebec and one in Nova Scotia.

Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the store where they were purchased.  Remember that food contaminated with Hepatitis A virus may not look or smell spoiled.

Anyone who has consumed one of the identified products within the past 14 days should contact their local Public Health Office: https://www.saskatchewan.ca/residents/health/public-health/public-health-offices.

Anyone showing symptoms of Hepatitis A infection should contact their doctor or call 811.  Symptoms of Hepatitis A infection include:

    Fever

    Dark urine

    Loss of Appetite

    Tiredness

    Nausea and Vomiting

    Stomach Cramps or Abdominal pain

    Yellowing of the Skin or Eyes

The following frozen mango products have been recalled in connection with this outbreak:

BrandProduct NameSizeUPC CodeBest Before Date
President’s ChoiceMango Chunks (frozen)600 g0 60383 993872022 NO 06 and 2022 NO 10
Nature’s TouchMangoes (frozen)2 kg8 73668 00180 72022 NO 09
IrresistiblesMango chunks (frozen)600 g0 59749 87600 12022 NO 10
ComplimentsMango Mania (frozen)600 g0 55742 50430 92022 NO 10 and 2022 DE 18

