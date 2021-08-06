Frozen mangoes recalled over risk of Hepatitis transmission

At least one of several brands of frozen mangoes connected with a risk of Hepatitis A contamination has been sold in Saskatchewan.

People are being asked to check their freezers for President’s Choice Mango Chunks.

The specific product in question is 600 grams in size with the UPC code 0 60383 99387 and a best before date of 2022, NO 6 (November 6) and 2022, NO 10 (November 10).

So far, no known cases have been detected in Saskatchewan, but two cases were reported in Quebec and one in Nova Scotia.

Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the store where they were purchased. Remember that food contaminated with Hepatitis A virus may not look or smell spoiled.

Anyone who has consumed one of the identified products within the past 14 days should contact their local Public Health Office: https://www.saskatchewan.ca/residents/health/public-health/public-health-offices.

Anyone showing symptoms of Hepatitis A infection should contact their doctor or call 811. Symptoms of Hepatitis A infection include:

Fever

Dark urine

Loss of Appetite

Tiredness

Nausea and Vomiting

Stomach Cramps or Abdominal pain

Yellowing of the Skin or Eyes

The following frozen mango products have been recalled in connection with this outbreak: