Province reports 56 new COVID-19 cases, 48 recoveries, two deaths in Thursday update

Health officials reported 56 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, along with 48 recoveries and two deaths, one of which occurred in North Central.

A patient in the 80-plus age category died after testing positive for the virus. The other death occurred in the South West Zone.

A total of 581 Saskatchewan residents have died after contracting the virus, including 61 in North Central.

Saskatchewan also announced another 3,861 vaccine doses reported, 962 of which were first doses.

More than 658,000 Saskatchewan residents are fully vaccinated, including 43,161 in North Central.

North Central reported two new cases and one more recovery on Thursday, bringing the region’s active case total to 37. Both new cases were in Prince Albert.

Prince Albert has 34 active cases. The other three are in North Central Zone 1.

The Far North West reported five new cases and 12 recoveries. There are now 111 active cases in the area.

The Far North East reported two new cases and 20 recoveries. They now have 46 active cases.

Far North Central reported two new cases and one recovery. There are now 27 active cases in the region.

The North East, which includes Melfort, Tisdale and Nipawin, reported no new cases and two recoveries. It now has five active cases.

Saskatchewan has reported an average of 51 new cases per day over the past seven days. There are currently 503 active cases across the province.

There are 53 patients in hospital with COVID-19, including 15 in North Central.