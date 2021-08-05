‘Into the Woods’ organizers plan engaging forest adventure at Little Red River Park

The City of Prince Albert’s Into the Woods day camp at Little Red River Park will look a bit different this year thanks to a funding boost from Saskatchewan Parks and Recreation.

City playground supervisors will partner with Saskatoon-based Wildernook Fresh Air Learning to create more intricate activities for the youth who sign up.

“They’re really all about getting children an alternative outdoor education,” City playground coordinator Rachel Pelechaty said. “Their motto is, ‘we get people hooked on nature.’ They’re just really excited to get people learning outdoors in a natural environment, (and) we’re really excited about this event.”

Playground leaders have organized a pair of three hour camps for Aug. 12. The morning camp for children ages eight and nine begins at 9 a.m. and just until 12:15 p.m. The afternoon camp for 10-12 year olds runs from 1:30 p.m. until 4:45.

Activities include a sand hill construction challenge, puzzle solving activities, and a visit with local elder Liz Settee. Rain or shine, children will be actively learning for three hours.

“We really just want them to get outdoors and have fun,” Pelechaty said. “We’d love for them to get out and meet a whole bunch of new people. It’s just an opportunity to get outdoors and have some free programming with the City of Prince Albert.”

Organizers encouraged families to make sure children are dressed appropriately for the experience. They should also pack sufficient water, snacks and sunscreen.

Since all activities are outdoors, masks will be optional. However, organizers will provide hand sanitizers at the event since participants will travel in small groups.

Buses will be waiting at Miller Hill (12:40 p.m.), Midtown (12:50 p.m.) and Lions Park (1 p.m.) to transport children to Little Red. Playground supervisors will be at each location to supervise children waiting for the bus.

For registration information, visit the City of Prince Albert website.