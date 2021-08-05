Guhle scores in World Junior Summer Camp finale

Hockey Canada’s summer showcase event ended with a bang on Tuesday as members of the Under-20 and Under-18 programs combined to score 26 goals in a pair of scrimmages at the Seven Chiefs Sportsplex on the Tsuut’ina Nation near Calgary.

Among those finding the back of the net was Prince Albert Raiders captain Kaiden Guhle, as he lit the lamp during one of the two contests on a play that was assisted by Pano Fimis of the Niagara IceDogs and Xavier Bourgault of the Shawinigan Cataractes.

Guhle, who was part of Canada’s blueline during last year’s World Juniors in Edmonton, had a goal and an assist in three games during the camp, which placed him behind Barrie Colts defenceman and Los Angeles Kings first round pick Brandt Clarke for points by a defensive player at the Under-20 camp.

The Montreal Canadiens prospect is widely expected to be a key member of the 2022 squad for Canada, which will hold their main camp in December.

Stat Leaders

Top Under-20 Camp Scorer: Kent Johnson (Michigan Wolverines) – 5 points

Top Under-20 Camp Defensive Scorer: Brandt Clarke (Barrie Colts) – 5 points

Top Under-20 Camp Goals Against Average: Garin Bjorklund (Medicine Hat Tigers) – 1.20

Top Under-18 Camp Scorer: Matthew Savoie (Winnipeg Ice) – 9 points

Top Under-18 Camp Defensive Scorer: Ty Nelson (North Bay Battalion) – 4 points

Top Under-18 Camp Goals Against Average: Vincent Filion (Moncton Wildcats) – 2.70

Around the WHL

The Moose Jaw Warriors welcomed two new faces to their roster on Tuesday afternoon as they signed import forwards Robert Baco and Martin Rysavy.

The 18-year-old Rysavy, who is from Prerov, Czech Republic, was selected sixth overall in the 2020 CHL Import Draft and had been rumoured to be joining the Warriors for the last year.

A seventh round selection by the Columbus Blue Jackets in July, Rysavy had nine points in 19 games during the 2019-20 season for HC Prerov in his home country.

He also had three points in five games at the World Under-18 Hockey Championship in Texas this spring.

Baco, who is 18-years-old and calls Kosice, Slovakia home, had six points in nine games last year for the HC Karlovy Vary Under-20 program.

The 50th overall pick in June’s CHL Import Draft was ranked 66th among European skaters by NHL Central Scouting for last month’s NHL Draft, but was not selected.

Meanwhile, a pair of WHL prospects have elected to take the college route for their career paths, as 16-year-old forwards Jayden Perron and Jayson Shaugabay have committed to the North Dakota Fighting Hawks and the Minnesota-Duluth Bulldogs respectively.

Perron, who is from Winnipeg, was a second round pick by the Portland Winterhawks in the 2020 WHL Bantam Draft after putting up 104 points in 36 games for the Winnipeg Warriors.

He signed a tender with the USHL’s Chicago Steel last December and is expected to join the reigning Clark Cup champions this fall.

Shaugabay was the sixth overall pick by the Winnipeg Ice in the 2020 WHL U.S. Prospect Draft and has been a dominant force for his hometown Warroad High School Warriors over the last two seasons in the Minnesota high school ranks, as he’s posted 104 points in 42 games.

The Green Bay Gamblers hold his USHL rights after taking him with 11th overall pick in this year’s Futures Draft.

Around the CHL

St. Louis Blues first round pick Zachary Bolduc has a new home as the Rimouski Oceanic dealt the forward to the Quebec Remparts on Tuesday for four draft picks, three of which are opening round selections.

The 18-year-old from Trois-Rivieres, Que. earned QMJHL rookie of the year honours in 2020 after posting 52 points in 55 games and followed that up with a 29-point performance this past season.