Fifth and sixth floors of Victoria Hospital under visitor restrictions

The Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) alerted the public of an increased risk of COVID-19 at the Prince Albert Victoria Hospital on Wednesday.

Family presensee and visitation is restricted to Level 3 on the fifth and sixth floors in order to keep everyone in SHA care spaces safe. The press release encourages residents to review the at-a-glance guides for acute care and long-term care.

“The decision to restrict family presence is not taken lightly,” the release reads. “These measures are in place to keep you, your loved ones, and health care workers safe.”

The SHA is asking the public for their support and cooperation in order to contain the spread of the virus. In addition, the current policy that requires mandatory masking for all visitors and staff at SHA facilities also remains in effect.

These limitations will be reviewed in two weeks, but will remain in place until it is safe to return to the previous level of family presence. Family members and support people who are permitted must follow SHA guidelines for screening, personal protective equipment and physical distancing.

The SHA is also strongly urging Saskatchewan residents, especially those who are unvaccinated, to keep 2 metres away from others when in public. Residents are also encouraged to wear a mask, limit gatherings, wash their hands often with soap and water or use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer, do not touch your eyes, nose, mouth or mask with unwashed hands, stay home if unwell, seek health care services when help is needed, and regularly monitor for any COVID-19 symptoms.