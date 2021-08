One person is dead following a single-vehicle rollover near the community of La Loche.

Emergency crews were dispatched to the scene roughly two kilometres south of La Loche at around 7:30 a.m. on Wednesday, according to an RCMP press release.

An adult female, the sole occupant of the vehicle, was declared deceased on scene by EMS. Her family has been notified.

La Loche RCMP and an RCMP collision reconstructionist are still investigating.