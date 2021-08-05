Alexis’ Story

I wish to have a cocker spaniel puppy

Alexis, 7, wish granted in 2021

Alexis is a cheerful, creative, animal-loving seven-year-old. She loves arts and crafts, swimming, playing soccer and dancing – ballet is where her true passion lies. Alexis is a big animal lover; she especially loves dogs.

In 2017, two months before her second birthday, she experienced and suffered from second and third-degree burns to a large portion of her body, and spent months in hospital for treatment. Alexis is recovering well, but will have intensive scarring and require rehab. Alexis knew right away that her most heartfelt wish was for a new forever best friend, a cocker spaniel puppy she named Rosy.

Alexis was so excited to discover her wish for a cocker spaniel puppy was coming true – she already had a name picked out: Rosy. “Wish day was beautiful,” said Alexis’ mom. “Alexis was soooooo happy when Rosy got here! The smile hasn’t come off her face yet!”