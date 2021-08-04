RCMP investigating attempted sexual assault near gate to Meadow Lake Provincial Park

Pierceland RCMP have asked for the public’s help in identifying a man involved in an attempted sexual assault near the gate of Meadow Lake Provincial Park.

Police say a man armed with a knife approached a woman working in the area and attempted to sexually assault her. She was able to fight him off and escape with minor injuries.

The man is described as tall and thin with tan skin. He was wearing dark clothing and sunglasses, and had a bandanna covering his face. Police say he is under 30 years old.

The incident occurred in a rural, wooded area at around 7:20 p.m. on Tuesday. Pierceland RCMP is actively investigating, with assistance from Ministry of Environment conservation officers, Saskatchewan RCMP police dog services, the Forensic Identification Section, and North Battleford General Investigation Section.

Anyone who saw a parked vehicle or pedestrian in the area that evening is asked to call RCMP at 306-839-3330, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.