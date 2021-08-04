Province reports 60 new COVID-19 cases, 26 recoveries, one death in Wednesday

A patient in their 60s from the North Central Zone has died after testing positive for COVID-19.

This was the only COVID-related death reported on Wednesday. A total of 579 Saskatchewan residents have died after testing positive for the virus.

Health officials also reported 60 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, along with 26 recoveries. There are now 483 active cases across the province.

North Central reported five new cases and one recovery. There are now 36 active cases in the region, 34 of which are in Prince Albert. The remaining two are in North Central Zone 1.

Prince Albert reported four new cases on Wednesday. The other was in Zone 1.

The Far North West reported 14 new cases and five more recoveries. There are now 117 active cases in the region.

The Far North East reported six new cases and no recoveries. There are now 64 active cases in the area.

Far North Central two new cases and one recovery, bringing their active case total to 26.

The North East Zone reported no new cases and one recovery, dropping their active case total to five.

Saskatchewan reported 1,377 new COVID-19 tests on Wednesday. That’s 317 more than were reported the day before.

Healthcare workers administered 1,057 new vaccine doses, 288 of which were first doses.

Saskatchewan now has 655,852 fully vaccinated residents, 42,952 of which are in North Central.

The province has reported an average of 50 new COVID-19 cases per day over the past seven days.